27806 Via Sarasate

Nicely updated Rosa floor plan in the wonderful 55+ Guard Gated community of Casta Del Sol. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms and a third room with a closet that can be considered a third bedroom, office, reading room, media room, or just extra space. New laminate wood style floors. New master bathroom vanity, new paint throughout. Floor plan is spacious, sunny and ready for occupancy. Great corner location with no one on one side. Washer and dryer included, and cabinet storage space in the direct access 2 car garage with newly painted garage floor. Enjoy all the amenities of this fabulous community, with two recreation areas, two pools, tennis court, and membership in beautiful Lake Mission Viejo Association, including beach access, boating, and fishing. Nearby is Casta Del Sol Golf Course, an 18 hole public executive golf course that is perfect for a fun round of golf. You'll love living here! Please contact listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.