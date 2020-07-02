All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

27806 Via Sarasate

27806 Via Sarasate · No Longer Available
Location

27806 Via Sarasate, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Nicely updated Rosa floor plan in the wonderful 55+ Guard Gated community of Casta Del Sol. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms and a third room with a closet that can be considered a third bedroom, office, reading room, media room, or just extra space. New laminate wood style floors. New master bathroom vanity, new paint throughout. Floor plan is spacious, sunny and ready for occupancy. Great corner location with no one on one side. Washer and dryer included, and cabinet storage space in the direct access 2 car garage with newly painted garage floor. Enjoy all the amenities of this fabulous community, with two recreation areas, two pools, tennis court, and membership in beautiful Lake Mission Viejo Association, including beach access, boating, and fishing. Nearby is Casta Del Sol Golf Course, an 18 hole public executive golf course that is perfect for a fun round of golf. You'll love living here! Please contact listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27806 Via Sarasate have any available units?
27806 Via Sarasate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27806 Via Sarasate have?
Some of 27806 Via Sarasate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27806 Via Sarasate currently offering any rent specials?
27806 Via Sarasate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27806 Via Sarasate pet-friendly?
No, 27806 Via Sarasate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27806 Via Sarasate offer parking?
Yes, 27806 Via Sarasate offers parking.
Does 27806 Via Sarasate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27806 Via Sarasate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27806 Via Sarasate have a pool?
Yes, 27806 Via Sarasate has a pool.
Does 27806 Via Sarasate have accessible units?
No, 27806 Via Sarasate does not have accessible units.
Does 27806 Via Sarasate have units with dishwashers?
No, 27806 Via Sarasate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27806 Via Sarasate have units with air conditioning?
No, 27806 Via Sarasate does not have units with air conditioning.

