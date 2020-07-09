27803 Jade

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely beautiful. Downstairs unit bright and cozy. Newer Counter top and back splash. New Floor throughout the entire house, except bathroom it is ceramic tile. Master Bedroom with a walk in closet, ample 2nd bedroom. Spacious Living Room with and Dining Combo Area. One and a half bathrooms.

Fireplace in Living Room for those romantic cold days. A very private backyard/ cute patio. 1 car attached garage. Stockable washer and dryer is included int he lease as well as Refrigerator. Wait there is more you get to enjoy Mission VIejo Lake. Bedrooms Furnitue may be included in the Lease.