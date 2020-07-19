27794 Zircon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Brand new flooring, exterior AND interior paint. This is a beautiful two master bedrooms/two bath open floor plan with super high ceiling and tons of natural light condo! This home features a large living room/dining room with a huge patio with water and gas assess. The unit backs to the open space overlooking the association pool and spa area. The kitchen come equipped with both a full size refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, and a washer/dryer. The garage has shelving for storage. The unit is within quick walking distance of Saddleback College and the Mission Viejo Mall. This is a MUST SEE!