27784 Deya

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

AMAZING MISSION VIEJO LAKE VIEW CONDO! Live the good life in the popular guard-gated Mallorca community. Large entry-level, end unit condo is a MUST SEE! The foyer boasts NEW wood flooring and is a delightful introduction to this home with step-down living and dining Rooms. The living room has NEW carpet and a cozy raised hearth granite fireplace. Both living and dining rooms open to a covered patio to enjoy the peaceful lake atmosphere. The beautifully upgraded granite kitchen is appointed with an open arch for another fabulous lake view. Additional features include: all new paint throughout, recessed lighting, pull out shelves in pantry, refrigerator, spacious dining nook, shutters throughout, large closet with washer/dryer included. Spacious master suite with its picture window to showcase the lake and city lights. The private dressing area contains a vanity with upgraded granite counter and recessed lights, along with a full bath and luxurious JACUZZI tub. Secondary bedroom with Murphy bed, built in storage and desk area. Out on the patio, you'll be immersed in the tranquil setting, while gazing upon the shimmering lake and the glow of city lights in the evening sky. This condo includes a 2-car Garage with room for storage. Enjoy life in the elegant Mallorca community, with community pool/spa, and desirable private beach!