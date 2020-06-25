All apartments in Mission Viejo
27784 Deya
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

27784 Deya

27784 Deya · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

27784 Deya, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AMAZING MISSION VIEJO LAKE VIEW CONDO! Live the good life in the popular guard-gated Mallorca community. Large entry-level, end unit condo is a MUST SEE! The foyer boasts NEW wood flooring and is a delightful introduction to this home with step-down living and dining Rooms. The living room has NEW carpet and a cozy raised hearth granite fireplace. Both living and dining rooms open to a covered patio to enjoy the peaceful lake atmosphere. The beautifully upgraded granite kitchen is appointed with an open arch for another fabulous lake view. Additional features include: all new paint throughout, recessed lighting, pull out shelves in pantry, refrigerator, spacious dining nook, shutters throughout, large closet with washer/dryer included. Spacious master suite with its picture window to showcase the lake and city lights. The private dressing area contains a vanity with upgraded granite counter and recessed lights, along with a full bath and luxurious JACUZZI tub. Secondary bedroom with Murphy bed, built in storage and desk area. Out on the patio, you'll be immersed in the tranquil setting, while gazing upon the shimmering lake and the glow of city lights in the evening sky. This condo includes a 2-car Garage with room for storage. Enjoy life in the elegant Mallorca community, with community pool/spa, and desirable private beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27784 Deya have any available units?
27784 Deya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27784 Deya have?
Some of 27784 Deya's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27784 Deya currently offering any rent specials?
27784 Deya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27784 Deya pet-friendly?
No, 27784 Deya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27784 Deya offer parking?
Yes, 27784 Deya offers parking.
Does 27784 Deya have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27784 Deya offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27784 Deya have a pool?
Yes, 27784 Deya has a pool.
Does 27784 Deya have accessible units?
No, 27784 Deya does not have accessible units.
Does 27784 Deya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27784 Deya has units with dishwashers.
Does 27784 Deya have units with air conditioning?
No, 27784 Deya does not have units with air conditioning.
