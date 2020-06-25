27776 Soller

Amenities

Highly desirable Penthouse Baroness floor plan with panoramic views from end to end of Lake Mission Viejo and of East Beach, the Oak Preserve, Saddleback Mountain and City Lights. 9 foot ceilings and a Southern Exposure contribute to lots of light and an open, airy feeling. Some of the upgrades include new carpet, a renovate kitchen and crown molding throughout. A step down living room with a sliding door to the rear balcony includes a ceiling fan and a marble tile fireplace with wooden mantel. The dining room slider also leads to the rear and the nook slider leads to spacious side balcony where you will be able to enjoy outdoor meals and, of course, the view. The master bath has dual sinks and a triple mirrored wardrobe. The closet in the second bedroom has been expanded and there is a double mirrored sliding door closet added in the hall outside then guest bath. This unit comes complete with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The Mallorca Association offers 2 pools, 2 spas, a private beach, boat docks, a fishing dock and a 24/7 live gate attendant. Enjoy the restaurants and shopping at the nearby Plaza on the Lake. Lake Mission Viejo Membership is included.

For Showings Please Contact: Steve Ruiz: Regency Real Estate Cell/Text: 949-292-6058