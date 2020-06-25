All apartments in Mission Viejo
27776 Soller
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:43 PM

27776 Soller

27776 Soller · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Cheap Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

27776 Soller, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable Penthouse Baroness floor plan with panoramic views from end to end of Lake Mission Viejo and of East Beach, the Oak Preserve, Saddleback Mountain and City Lights. 9 foot ceilings and a Southern Exposure contribute to lots of light and an open, airy feeling. Some of the upgrades include new carpet, a renovate kitchen and crown molding throughout. A step down living room with a sliding door to the rear balcony includes a ceiling fan and a marble tile fireplace with wooden mantel. The dining room slider also leads to the rear and the nook slider leads to spacious side balcony where you will be able to enjoy outdoor meals and, of course, the view. The master bath has dual sinks and a triple mirrored wardrobe. The closet in the second bedroom has been expanded and there is a double mirrored sliding door closet added in the hall outside then guest bath. This unit comes complete with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. The Mallorca Association offers 2 pools, 2 spas, a private beach, boat docks, a fishing dock and a 24/7 live gate attendant. Enjoy the restaurants and shopping at the nearby Plaza on the Lake. Lake Mission Viejo Membership is included.
For Showings Please Contact: Steve Ruiz: Regency Real Estate Cell/Text: 949-292-6058

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27776 Soller have any available units?
27776 Soller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27776 Soller have?
Some of 27776 Soller's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27776 Soller currently offering any rent specials?
27776 Soller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27776 Soller pet-friendly?
No, 27776 Soller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27776 Soller offer parking?
Yes, 27776 Soller offers parking.
Does 27776 Soller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27776 Soller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27776 Soller have a pool?
Yes, 27776 Soller has a pool.
Does 27776 Soller have accessible units?
No, 27776 Soller does not have accessible units.
Does 27776 Soller have units with dishwashers?
No, 27776 Soller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27776 Soller have units with air conditioning?
No, 27776 Soller does not have units with air conditioning.
