Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

27772 Deya

27772 Deya · (949) 289-1610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27772 Deya, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
This is resort style living at its very best! Located on a hill with stunning views of Lake Mission Viejo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath executive quality townhouse is just the place to call home ... or your new resort destination! This very open, light and bright floor plan has 2 separate patios, balcony, plantation shutters and a 2 car direct access garage. Enter through a charming gated courtyard, open the front door and see stunning lake views! This home is designed with single level living in mind with the Master suite upstairs (main level) and the guest bedrooms downstairs. This home has been fully renovated with new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hard wood floors are in the living room and dining room. It is located in the fabulous guard gated community of Mallorca in Mission Viejo and just walking distance to the lake, beaches, restaurants, gym, and many shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27772 Deya have any available units?
27772 Deya has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27772 Deya have?
Some of 27772 Deya's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27772 Deya currently offering any rent specials?
27772 Deya isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27772 Deya pet-friendly?
No, 27772 Deya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27772 Deya offer parking?
Yes, 27772 Deya does offer parking.
Does 27772 Deya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27772 Deya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27772 Deya have a pool?
No, 27772 Deya does not have a pool.
Does 27772 Deya have accessible units?
No, 27772 Deya does not have accessible units.
Does 27772 Deya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27772 Deya has units with dishwashers.
Does 27772 Deya have units with air conditioning?
No, 27772 Deya does not have units with air conditioning.
