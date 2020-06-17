27772 Deya

Amenities

This is resort style living at its very best! Located on a hill with stunning views of Lake Mission Viejo, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath executive quality townhouse is just the place to call home ... or your new resort destination! This very open, light and bright floor plan has 2 separate patios, balcony, plantation shutters and a 2 car direct access garage. Enter through a charming gated courtyard, open the front door and see stunning lake views! This home is designed with single level living in mind with the Master suite upstairs (main level) and the guest bedrooms downstairs. This home has been fully renovated with new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hard wood floors are in the living room and dining room. It is located in the fabulous guard gated community of Mallorca in Mission Viejo and just walking distance to the lake, beaches, restaurants, gym, and many shops.