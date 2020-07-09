27713 Calle Valdes

Amenities

Gorgeous Casta del Sol home, highly upgraded and completely remodeled and freshly painted! Outstanding 55+ senior community. This beautiful one story home has 2 bedrooms plus a den and offers a newer kitchen and high-end appliances, custom cabinets, garden window, granite counter tops and two bathrooms fully redone with designer tiles and fixtures. Beautiful new hardwood floors in entry way and kitchen and neutral carpet throughout. New doors and hardware, energy efficient windows and sliders with plantation shutters. New heater and air conditioner with Pure Air Filter. Corner lot with rear covered patio, plus side patio. Lots of storage in the 2 car garage and attic. No smoking. No Pets.