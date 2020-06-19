27688 Aquamarine Unit 134

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace. One bedroom with walk in closet on first level. 2nd bedroom up with attached bath. Kitchen features Range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and stacked washer and dryer. Central heat and AC. 1 car garage with opener and 2 parking permits per unit for additional parking.Large balcony. Community pool and spa. Lake Mission Viejo privileges.

(if desired, tenant to pay $75.00 transfer fee). Great location near Mission Viejo Mall. Easy access to freeway.

Owner will consider small pet with pet deposit. Longer than one year lease will be considered.



