Mission Viejo, CA
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

27688 Aquamarine Unit 134

27688 Aquamarine · (949) 581-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27688 Aquamarine, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NEWLY REMODELED "HILLCREST VILLAGE" CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH GARAGE - Newly remodeled 2 story condo in desirable "Hillcrest Village" community. 2 bedrooms/2 baths. 1206 sq.ft. (per assessor). Large living room with cozy fireplace. One bedroom with walk in closet on first level. 2nd bedroom up with attached bath. Kitchen features Range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and stacked washer and dryer. Central heat and AC. 1 car garage with opener and 2 parking permits per unit for additional parking.Large balcony. Community pool and spa. Lake Mission Viejo privileges.
(if desired, tenant to pay $75.00 transfer fee). Great location near Mission Viejo Mall. Easy access to freeway.
Owner will consider small pet with pet deposit. Longer than one year lease will be considered.

(RLNE5712407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have any available units?
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have?
Some of 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 currently offering any rent specials?
27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 pet-friendly?
Yes, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 is pet friendly.
Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 offer parking?
Yes, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 does offer parking.
Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have a pool?
Yes, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 has a pool.
Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have accessible units?
No, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 does not have accessible units.
Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 has units with dishwashers.
Does 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27688 Aquamarine Unit 134 has units with air conditioning.
