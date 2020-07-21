All apartments in Mission Viejo
27686 Via Granados
27686 Via Granados

27686 via Granados · No Longer Available
Location

27686 via Granados, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Uograded and ready in this 55+Community!! This 2 bedroom plus den one story home is highly upgraded. Kitchen has been opened up and now there is the open concept. Granite counters. Breakfast bar. Tile floors. Dark wood finished cabinets. Refrigerator is included. The entire home has LED recessed lighting, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, tall baseboards and decorator two tone paint. Both bathroom shave been upgraded. The master has a newer granite vanity with dual sinks. The tub/shower has been upgraded with custom tile and rainglass shower doors. The hall bath has a new granite vanity. The shower is re-faced with granite and there are rainglass shower doors. Ceiling fan in master bedroom. Master bedroom features a walk in closet. Two car direct access garage is freshly paonted and sports custom storage cabinets. Whole House Fan saves on A/C bills. Washer/ dryer hook ups are in the garage. Extra 8 foot lighting. Enjoy sitting our in either of the two patios. Casta del Sol features 24 hour guard gate, recreation centers, pools, fitness center, library and lots of activities. No pets. No smoking. Karen Quinn Regency Real Estate. DRE# 00623089. 949-636-9930. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27686 Via Granados have any available units?
27686 Via Granados doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27686 Via Granados have?
Some of 27686 Via Granados's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27686 Via Granados currently offering any rent specials?
27686 Via Granados is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27686 Via Granados pet-friendly?
No, 27686 Via Granados is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27686 Via Granados offer parking?
Yes, 27686 Via Granados offers parking.
Does 27686 Via Granados have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27686 Via Granados does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27686 Via Granados have a pool?
Yes, 27686 Via Granados has a pool.
Does 27686 Via Granados have accessible units?
No, 27686 Via Granados does not have accessible units.
Does 27686 Via Granados have units with dishwashers?
No, 27686 Via Granados does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27686 Via Granados have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27686 Via Granados has units with air conditioning.
