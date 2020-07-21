27686 Via Granados

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Uograded and ready in this 55+Community!! This 2 bedroom plus den one story home is highly upgraded. Kitchen has been opened up and now there is the open concept. Granite counters. Breakfast bar. Tile floors. Dark wood finished cabinets. Refrigerator is included. The entire home has LED recessed lighting, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, tall baseboards and decorator two tone paint. Both bathroom shave been upgraded. The master has a newer granite vanity with dual sinks. The tub/shower has been upgraded with custom tile and rainglass shower doors. The hall bath has a new granite vanity. The shower is re-faced with granite and there are rainglass shower doors. Ceiling fan in master bedroom. Master bedroom features a walk in closet. Two car direct access garage is freshly paonted and sports custom storage cabinets. Whole House Fan saves on A/C bills. Washer/ dryer hook ups are in the garage. Extra 8 foot lighting. Enjoy sitting our in either of the two patios. Casta del Sol features 24 hour guard gate, recreation centers, pools, fitness center, library and lots of activities. No pets. No smoking. Karen Quinn Regency Real Estate. DRE# 00623089. 949-636-9930. Agent is owner.