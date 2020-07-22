All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

27682 Falkirk

27682 Falkirk · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedroom Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

27682 Falkirk, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Wonderful 2 bedroom condo located in the Highland Park community. This home offers cathedral ceilings, a large living room with fireplace, newer flooring upstairs, updated kitchen, yard and 2 car garage. The private backyard is spacious with a spectacular view of the city lights, mountains and hills! The master bedroom has multiple mirrored wardrobes and a large bathroom with granite counter tops. A 2 car garage is conveniently attached with epoxy flooring. Excellent location situated next to the freeways, Mission Viejo mall, Mission Hospital and Saddleback College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27682 Falkirk have any available units?
27682 Falkirk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27682 Falkirk have?
Some of 27682 Falkirk's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27682 Falkirk currently offering any rent specials?
27682 Falkirk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27682 Falkirk pet-friendly?
No, 27682 Falkirk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27682 Falkirk offer parking?
Yes, 27682 Falkirk offers parking.
Does 27682 Falkirk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27682 Falkirk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27682 Falkirk have a pool?
No, 27682 Falkirk does not have a pool.
Does 27682 Falkirk have accessible units?
No, 27682 Falkirk does not have accessible units.
Does 27682 Falkirk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27682 Falkirk has units with dishwashers.
Does 27682 Falkirk have units with air conditioning?
No, 27682 Falkirk does not have units with air conditioning.
