27682 Falkirk

Wonderful 2 bedroom condo located in the Highland Park community. This home offers cathedral ceilings, a large living room with fireplace, newer flooring upstairs, updated kitchen, yard and 2 car garage. The private backyard is spacious with a spectacular view of the city lights, mountains and hills! The master bedroom has multiple mirrored wardrobes and a large bathroom with granite counter tops. A 2 car garage is conveniently attached with epoxy flooring. Excellent location situated next to the freeways, Mission Viejo mall, Mission Hospital and Saddleback College.