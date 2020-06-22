Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

27677 Aquamarine Available 01/11/20 Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath nestled in heart of Mission Viejo - Brand new carpet Don't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath home with dual master suites & bright and open floor plan. Located in the Hillcrest Community in Mission Viejo, this condo offers eye catching views & upgrades. Home boasts modern white cabinetry with Corian counters, cozy stacked stone fireplace, and french doors. Washer / Dryer /Refrigerator included. French doors open into a den with a nook above. You will also belong to Mission Viejo Lake which amenities include: barbecuing, boat & kayak rentals, fishing, concerts & entertainment and more!



(RLNE4529831)