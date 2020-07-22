All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

27641 Via Rodrigo

27641 Via Rodrigo · No Longer Available
Location

27641 Via Rodrigo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Retire in style in the fabulous gated community of Casta Del Sol. This spacious home is nestled in a quiet cul de sac, surrounded by lush greenbelt with a panoramic sunset view! The popular floorplan features 2 bedrooms plus a separate den, a large living room with vaulted ceiling, a romantic fireplace and patio access through sliding doors. The two bedrooms are in separate parts of the home, giving privacy to guests. Enjoy new flooring and fresh paint in this sunny home. The rear patio is perfect for entertaining and, backing to an expanded greenbelt, this home offers complete privacy! The two car garage has direct access, plus additional storage shelves. Enjoy all the amenities of Casta Del Sol with two recreation areas, two pools, tennis court, an active club house and private garden area. The nearby Casta Del Sol Golf Course is an 18 hole public course, perfect for fun and relaxation. Also enjoy membership in beautiful Lake Mission Viejo Association, including beach, boating and fishing. Call Pam Pedego, Regency RE 949-422-881 #00664734

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27641 Via Rodrigo have any available units?
27641 Via Rodrigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27641 Via Rodrigo have?
Some of 27641 Via Rodrigo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27641 Via Rodrigo currently offering any rent specials?
27641 Via Rodrigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27641 Via Rodrigo pet-friendly?
No, 27641 Via Rodrigo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27641 Via Rodrigo offer parking?
Yes, 27641 Via Rodrigo offers parking.
Does 27641 Via Rodrigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27641 Via Rodrigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27641 Via Rodrigo have a pool?
Yes, 27641 Via Rodrigo has a pool.
Does 27641 Via Rodrigo have accessible units?
No, 27641 Via Rodrigo does not have accessible units.
Does 27641 Via Rodrigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27641 Via Rodrigo has units with dishwashers.
Does 27641 Via Rodrigo have units with air conditioning?
No, 27641 Via Rodrigo does not have units with air conditioning.
