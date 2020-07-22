27641 Via Rodrigo

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Retire in style in the fabulous gated community of Casta Del Sol. This spacious home is nestled in a quiet cul de sac, surrounded by lush greenbelt with a panoramic sunset view! The popular floorplan features 2 bedrooms plus a separate den, a large living room with vaulted ceiling, a romantic fireplace and patio access through sliding doors. The two bedrooms are in separate parts of the home, giving privacy to guests. Enjoy new flooring and fresh paint in this sunny home. The rear patio is perfect for entertaining and, backing to an expanded greenbelt, this home offers complete privacy! The two car garage has direct access, plus additional storage shelves. Enjoy all the amenities of Casta Del Sol with two recreation areas, two pools, tennis court, an active club house and private garden area. The nearby Casta Del Sol Golf Course is an 18 hole public course, perfect for fun and relaxation. Also enjoy membership in beautiful Lake Mission Viejo Association, including beach, boating and fishing. Call Pam Pedego, Regency RE 949-422-881 #00664734