27546 Berdun

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in the fabulous Madrid del Lago tract, this end of a cul-de-sac location with panoramic views overlooks, and has easy access to, secluded Minaya Park and numerous walking trails. Four large upstairs bedrooms, two and one half baths and a huge, rear facing family room complete with fireplace, wet-bar and vinyl sliding door leading to a spacious rear yard with a sunny, southern exposure. Vaulted ceilings in living room and dining room help create the open and airy, light and bright atmosphere that make this an irresistible home. Freshly painted interior and all new flooring have really helped to make this home very desirable. Gardener and membership to Lake Mission Viejo are also included.

