All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27546 Berdun.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27546 Berdun
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

27546 Berdun

27546 Berdun · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27546 Berdun, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the fabulous Madrid del Lago tract, this end of a cul-de-sac location with panoramic views overlooks, and has easy access to, secluded Minaya Park and numerous walking trails. Four large upstairs bedrooms, two and one half baths and a huge, rear facing family room complete with fireplace, wet-bar and vinyl sliding door leading to a spacious rear yard with a sunny, southern exposure. Vaulted ceilings in living room and dining room help create the open and airy, light and bright atmosphere that make this an irresistible home. Freshly painted interior and all new flooring have really helped to make this home very desirable. Gardener and membership to Lake Mission Viejo are also included.
For Showings: Please Contact Steve Ruiz-Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc. Cell/Text: 949-292-6058 / steve@steveruizhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27546 Berdun have any available units?
27546 Berdun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27546 Berdun have?
Some of 27546 Berdun's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27546 Berdun currently offering any rent specials?
27546 Berdun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27546 Berdun pet-friendly?
No, 27546 Berdun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27546 Berdun offer parking?
Yes, 27546 Berdun offers parking.
Does 27546 Berdun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27546 Berdun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27546 Berdun have a pool?
No, 27546 Berdun does not have a pool.
Does 27546 Berdun have accessible units?
No, 27546 Berdun does not have accessible units.
Does 27546 Berdun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27546 Berdun has units with dishwashers.
Does 27546 Berdun have units with air conditioning?
No, 27546 Berdun does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside