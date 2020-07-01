All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:08 PM

27351 Via Amistoso

27351 Via Amistoso · No Longer Available
Location

27351 Via Amistoso, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished and available for short term rental! Available for rent from April 1st through June 30, 2020, or for any period between those dates. Absolutely gorgeous and comfortable one-story beauty. Tastefully remodeled, light & bright home in great family-friendly neighborhood. Impeccably maintained and equipped with everything you need to enjoy home away from home. It features 3 bedrooms with queen bedroom set each, 2 baths w/ walk-in showers, kitchen w/ large pantry, family room w/ elegant marble fireplace, formal living & dining rooms w/ vaulted ceilings, fully insulated 2-car garage with epoxy floor and large laundry sink/tub, 2-car driveway, wrap-around one-level patio, and lovely curb appeal. Marble flooring in the entry, porcelain flooring in kitchen & baths, and wood flooring in rest of house. Backyard w/ fruit trees, BBQ grill area, raised planter, and large concrete fountain. Enjoy the beautiful trails of the nearby Oso Creek Trail and the Jeronimo Open Space trail. Mission Viejo is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. No pets and no smokers please. Rent amount to be adjusted for term less than 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27351 Via Amistoso have any available units?
27351 Via Amistoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27351 Via Amistoso have?
Some of 27351 Via Amistoso's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27351 Via Amistoso currently offering any rent specials?
27351 Via Amistoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27351 Via Amistoso pet-friendly?
No, 27351 Via Amistoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27351 Via Amistoso offer parking?
Yes, 27351 Via Amistoso offers parking.
Does 27351 Via Amistoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27351 Via Amistoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27351 Via Amistoso have a pool?
No, 27351 Via Amistoso does not have a pool.
Does 27351 Via Amistoso have accessible units?
Yes, 27351 Via Amistoso has accessible units.
Does 27351 Via Amistoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27351 Via Amistoso has units with dishwashers.
Does 27351 Via Amistoso have units with air conditioning?
No, 27351 Via Amistoso does not have units with air conditioning.

