27351 Via Amistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished and available for short term rental! Available for rent from April 1st through June 30, 2020, or for any period between those dates. Absolutely gorgeous and comfortable one-story beauty. Tastefully remodeled, light & bright home in great family-friendly neighborhood. Impeccably maintained and equipped with everything you need to enjoy home away from home. It features 3 bedrooms with queen bedroom set each, 2 baths w/ walk-in showers, kitchen w/ large pantry, family room w/ elegant marble fireplace, formal living & dining rooms w/ vaulted ceilings, fully insulated 2-car garage with epoxy floor and large laundry sink/tub, 2-car driveway, wrap-around one-level patio, and lovely curb appeal. Marble flooring in the entry, porcelain flooring in kitchen & baths, and wood flooring in rest of house. Backyard w/ fruit trees, BBQ grill area, raised planter, and large concrete fountain. Enjoy the beautiful trails of the nearby Oso Creek Trail and the Jeronimo Open Space trail. Mission Viejo is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. No pets and no smokers please. Rent amount to be adjusted for term less than 3 months.