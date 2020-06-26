27351 Via Amistoso

Amenities

Furnished and available for short term rental available December 1st! Rent it for 2 months or up to 6 months. Absolutely gorgeous and comfortable one-story beauty. Tastefully remodeled and fully equipped, light & bright home in great family-friendly neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms with queen bedroom set each, 2 baths w/ walk-in showers, kitchen w/ large pantry, family room w/ elegant marble fireplace, formal living & dining rooms w/ vaulted ceilings, fully insulated 2-car garage with epoxy floor and large laundry sink/tub, 2-car driveway, wrap-around one-level patio, and lovely curb appeal. Marble flooring in the entry, porcelain flooring in kitchen & baths, and wood flooring in rest of house. Backyard w/ fruit trees, BBQ grill area, raised planter, and large concrete fountain. Enjoy local shopping & entertainment and explore the near by beautiful trails of the nearby Oso Creek Trail and the Jeronimo Open Space trail. Mission Viejo is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. World-famous beaches, San Juan Capistrano Mission, Disneyland, California Adventure Park, Knott's Berry Farm, and Wild Animal Park are only a short drive away. No pets & no smokers.