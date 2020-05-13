27251 Delemos

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Enjoy the best of Mission Viejo living in this spacious, remodeled home, the beautiful 3 bedroom/2bath home on single level located in a quiet cul de sac street near schools, shopping and transportation. The floorplan includes a sunny living room, a formal dining room, a separate family room with patio access and brick fireplace. Enjoy a custom gourmet kitchen under soft light, newer appliances, large double door pantry, convenient breakfast bar. The master suite has walk in closet with patio access. Wood laminated floors through out the house, kitchen and bathrooms. Customized interior paint through out the house. Neat and huge backyard with gorgeous view of hills and city lights. Excellent neighborhood.