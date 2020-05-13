All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

27251 Delemos

27251 Delemos · No Longer Available
Location

27251 Delemos, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the best of Mission Viejo living in this spacious, remodeled home, the beautiful 3 bedroom/2bath home on single level located in a quiet cul de sac street near schools, shopping and transportation. The floorplan includes a sunny living room, a formal dining room, a separate family room with patio access and brick fireplace. Enjoy a custom gourmet kitchen under soft light, newer appliances, large double door pantry, convenient breakfast bar. The master suite has walk in closet with patio access. Wood laminated floors through out the house, kitchen and bathrooms. Customized interior paint through out the house. Neat and huge backyard with gorgeous view of hills and city lights. Excellent neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27251 Delemos have any available units?
27251 Delemos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27251 Delemos have?
Some of 27251 Delemos's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27251 Delemos currently offering any rent specials?
27251 Delemos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27251 Delemos pet-friendly?
No, 27251 Delemos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27251 Delemos offer parking?
No, 27251 Delemos does not offer parking.
Does 27251 Delemos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27251 Delemos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27251 Delemos have a pool?
No, 27251 Delemos does not have a pool.
Does 27251 Delemos have accessible units?
No, 27251 Delemos does not have accessible units.
Does 27251 Delemos have units with dishwashers?
No, 27251 Delemos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27251 Delemos have units with air conditioning?
No, 27251 Delemos does not have units with air conditioning.

