27201 South Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stunning, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a vibrant neighborhood in Mission Viejo. The property can be rented as furnished or unfurnished.



The beautiful interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace, walk-in closets in the bedrooms, luxurious furniture, double sided fireplace, and an amazing curved stairs with intricate railings. The lovely kitchen complete with an island is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. The property also offers an office or study space, a living room, a family room, a master bath, and storage space. The classic bathrooms have rain shower stalls with glass doors, a bathtub, and smooth countertop vanity cabinets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



The exterior features a fountain, a garden with a variety of lush plants and a yard for fun outdoor activities or entertain guests. A garage is included in the rent. Strictly no pets are permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlord will handle the landscaping and HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Preciados Park, Fieldcrest Park, Valyermo Park, and Castille Park.



Nearby Schools:

Bathgate Elementary School - 0.75 mile, 7/10

Newhart Middle School - 0.91 mile, 7/10

La Paz Intermediate School - 0.96 mile, 8/10

De Portola Elementary School - 1.02 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

182 Laguna Niguel - Mission Viejo - 0.2 mile

85 Mission Viejo - Laguna Niguel - 0.2 mile

86 Costa Mesa - Mission Viejo - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



