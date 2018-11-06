All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27201 South Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27201 South Ridge Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

27201 South Ridge Drive

27201 South Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27201 South Ridge Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a vibrant neighborhood in Mission Viejo. The property can be rented as furnished or unfurnished.

The beautiful interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace, walk-in closets in the bedrooms, luxurious furniture, double sided fireplace, and an amazing curved stairs with intricate railings. The lovely kitchen complete with an island is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, and garbage disposal. The property also offers an office or study space, a living room, a family room, a master bath, and storage space. The classic bathrooms have rain shower stalls with glass doors, a bathtub, and smooth countertop vanity cabinets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

The exterior features a fountain, a garden with a variety of lush plants and a yard for fun outdoor activities or entertain guests. A garage is included in the rent. Strictly no pets are permitted on the property. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and cleaning. Landlord will handle the landscaping and HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Preciados Park, Fieldcrest Park, Valyermo Park, and Castille Park.

Nearby Schools:
Bathgate Elementary School - 0.75 mile, 7/10
Newhart Middle School - 0.91 mile, 7/10
La Paz Intermediate School - 0.96 mile, 8/10
De Portola Elementary School - 1.02 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
182 Laguna Niguel - Mission Viejo - 0.2 mile
85 Mission Viejo - Laguna Niguel - 0.2 mile
86 Costa Mesa - Mission Viejo - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27201 South Ridge Drive have any available units?
27201 South Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27201 South Ridge Drive have?
Some of 27201 South Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27201 South Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27201 South Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27201 South Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27201 South Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27201 South Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27201 South Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 27201 South Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27201 South Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27201 South Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 27201 South Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27201 South Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 27201 South Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27201 South Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27201 South Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27201 South Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27201 South Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside