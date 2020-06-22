27180 Pacific Heights Drive

Amenities

Fantastic Lease in Pacific Hills featuring mahogany wood floors throughout and new granite throughout kitchen and baths. Downstairs office has lighted builtin shelves and double doors. Beautiful chefs kitchen features large center island, granite counters, double oven, built-in refrigerator, new dishwasher, and new microwave, and spacious breakfast nook. Family room is open to kitchen and wet bar has sink, counters and extra bottle storage. Spacious master bedroom and retreat features fireplace, panoramic view balcony, and builtins that accommodates Cal King. Master bathroom features granite vanities, separate tub, walk in shower, and enormous walk in closet. Secondary guests rooms have own baths, plus a loft. Rear yard has plenty of space to entertain family and friends or take a dip in the private spa. Lease includes Lake MV membership with 2 beaches, SUP rentals, boat rentals, and spacious clubhouse. www.TaniaGrindeman.com