Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27180 Pacific Heights Drive

Location

27180 Pacific Heights Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Lease in Pacific Hills featuring mahogany wood floors throughout and new granite throughout kitchen and baths. Downstairs office has lighted builtin shelves and double doors. Beautiful chefs kitchen features large center island, granite counters, double oven, built-in refrigerator, new dishwasher, and new microwave, and spacious breakfast nook. Family room is open to kitchen and wet bar has sink, counters and extra bottle storage. Spacious master bedroom and retreat features fireplace, panoramic view balcony, and builtins that accommodates Cal King. Master bathroom features granite vanities, separate tub, walk in shower, and enormous walk in closet. Secondary guests rooms have own baths, plus a loft. Rear yard has plenty of space to entertain family and friends or take a dip in the private spa. Lease includes Lake MV membership with 2 beaches, SUP rentals, boat rentals, and spacious clubhouse. www.TaniaGrindeman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have any available units?
27180 Pacific Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have?
Some of 27180 Pacific Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27180 Pacific Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27180 Pacific Heights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27180 Pacific Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive does offer parking.
Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27180 Pacific Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27180 Pacific Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
