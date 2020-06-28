All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
27163 El Moro
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:07 AM

27163 El Moro

27163 El Moro · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
Location

27163 El Moro, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENT! This upgraded home Located on a cul-de-sac Street. Spacious and open Floor plan. This beautiful home offers 4 With 2 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 car garage and a huge drive way. Large living Room with cathedral ceiling,huge Kitchen with upgraded cabinets. Large Front, side & Back Yards.close To Shopping,schools & Lake Mission Viejo! Close to lake,parks,schools and shopping.Lake Mission Viejo amenities include boating,fishing,parks and private beaches.Concerts & incredible fireworks highlight each summer. Lake Mission Viejo Membership included!This won't last!To view or question please contact Veronica :call/text 949-315-0818 or email:vivyrealty@gmail.com *The owner will install A/C next season*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27163 El Moro have any available units?
27163 El Moro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 27163 El Moro currently offering any rent specials?
27163 El Moro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27163 El Moro pet-friendly?
No, 27163 El Moro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27163 El Moro offer parking?
Yes, 27163 El Moro offers parking.
Does 27163 El Moro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27163 El Moro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27163 El Moro have a pool?
No, 27163 El Moro does not have a pool.
Does 27163 El Moro have accessible units?
No, 27163 El Moro does not have accessible units.
Does 27163 El Moro have units with dishwashers?
No, 27163 El Moro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27163 El Moro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27163 El Moro has units with air conditioning.
