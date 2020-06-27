27099 Pacific Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Ideally located in Mission Viejo’s Pacific Hills tract, this newly updated executive home is turnkey and ready to welcome you. Warm and filled with natural light, this 3500+ sq ft home features new wood flooring, new paint, remodeled/updated kitchen and bathrooms, a beautiful remodel addition to the master with gorgeous picture windows and space galore for a work area or luxurious retreat. There is also a 4th room addition downstairs that is perfect for a large office, exercise room, or bedroom with built-in Murphy bed. Updated lighting and fixtures throughout the home as well. The floor plan is open and airy, great for entertaining, and the new additions bring this home to another level you must see in person. Ideally located near shops, restaurants with easy freeway access.