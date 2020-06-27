All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

27099 Pacific Terrace Drive

27099 Pacific Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27099 Pacific Terrace Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Ideally located in Mission Viejo’s Pacific Hills tract, this newly updated executive home is turnkey and ready to welcome you. Warm and filled with natural light, this 3500+ sq ft home features new wood flooring, new paint, remodeled/updated kitchen and bathrooms, a beautiful remodel addition to the master with gorgeous picture windows and space galore for a work area or luxurious retreat. There is also a 4th room addition downstairs that is perfect for a large office, exercise room, or bedroom with built-in Murphy bed. Updated lighting and fixtures throughout the home as well. The floor plan is open and airy, great for entertaining, and the new additions bring this home to another level you must see in person. Ideally located near shops, restaurants with easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have any available units?
27099 Pacific Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have?
Some of 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27099 Pacific Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27099 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
