270 California Court Street Address 2

Great spacious 1 Bedroom Loft Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 142390
Great executive 1 Bedroom spacious (950) square feet. In the highly desired area of California Court in Mission VIejo CA. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large upgraded kitchen, fire place (Great room concept). Washer and dryer, dishwasher in unit, no one above or below. Attached Garage direct access from inside the home. Less than 2 miles from Saddleback Church in Mission VIejo. Will consider small dog or cat.
No Pets Allowed
