270 California Court Street Address 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Great spacious 1 Bedroom Loft Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 142390



Great executive 1 Bedroom spacious (950) square feet. In the highly desired area of California Court in Mission VIejo CA. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large upgraded kitchen, fire place (Great room concept). Washer and dryer, dishwasher in unit, no one above or below. Attached Garage direct access from inside the home. Less than 2 miles from Saddleback Church in Mission VIejo. Will consider small dog or cat.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142390p

Property Id 142390



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074066)