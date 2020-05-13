All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:07 AM

270 California Court Street Address 2

270 California Ct · No Longer Available
Location

270 California Ct, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great spacious 1 Bedroom Loft Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 142390

Great executive 1 Bedroom spacious (950) square feet. In the highly desired area of California Court in Mission VIejo CA. Vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, large upgraded kitchen, fire place (Great room concept). Washer and dryer, dishwasher in unit, no one above or below. Attached Garage direct access from inside the home. Less than 2 miles from Saddleback Church in Mission VIejo. Will consider small dog or cat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142390p
Property Id 142390

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have any available units?
270 California Court Street Address 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have?
Some of 270 California Court Street Address 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 California Court Street Address 2 currently offering any rent specials?
270 California Court Street Address 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 California Court Street Address 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 California Court Street Address 2 is pet friendly.
Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 offer parking?
Yes, 270 California Court Street Address 2 offers parking.
Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 California Court Street Address 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have a pool?
No, 270 California Court Street Address 2 does not have a pool.
Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have accessible units?
No, 270 California Court Street Address 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 California Court Street Address 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 California Court Street Address 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 California Court Street Address 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
