Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace. Dining room adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops and newer cabinetry. Inside laundry with washer, dryer included. Refrigerator included. Direct access 1 car garage plus 2 additional parking permits per household. Community pool and spa. Great location near Mission Viejo Mall. Lake Mission Viejo access. Central heat and AC. HOA fees and gardener paid by Landlord.



