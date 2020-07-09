26931 Diamond

Amenities

Gorgeous Hillcrest Village townhome for lease. This is a two story end unit, with two upstairs bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is also a separate den / office alcove downstairs. This is an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, dark laminate wood floors throughout the first floor, and spacious kitchen with granite countertop and recessed lighting. The unit also has indoor laundry and a one car garage. A huge wrap around patio and yard with fruit trees backs up to a lovely greenbelt, with just a short walk to the community pool area. Located near Saddleback Collage, Mission Viejo Mall, and Mission Hospital. Ready for immediate occupancy.