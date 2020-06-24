Amenities

Huge Lot on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in Mission Viejo! - 26811 Las Tunas Drive Mission Viejo CA 92692



This single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,410 sq.ft. of very comfortable living spaceat the end of a quiet street in Mission Viejo. Thelarge fenced backyard overlooks the adjacentcanyon and the hilltop views seem to go on forever.



The front yard patio is also enclosed, creating a safe and secure area for pets and small children to play, or for just relaxing and entertaining in privacy and comfort.



The large dining area can accommodate familygatherings andentertaining relatives and friends with awet bar, brick accent wall, and additional peninsula bar seating at the kitchen counter.



Ceiling fans in every room and a solar powered attic fan help keep this home affordably comfortable and cool year 'round.



The master suite has a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. This home is cozy, comfortable, and definitely a must see for the family that likes to enjoy being outdoors, or just getting together to hang out, relax, and entertain their friends.



Off Avery Parkway, behind Saddleback College and close to the 5 freeway for easy commuting.



