All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26811 Las Tunas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26811 Las Tunas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26811 Las Tunas Drive

26811 Las Tunas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26811 Las Tunas Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Lot on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in Mission Viejo! - 26811 Las Tunas Drive Mission Viejo CA 92692

This single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,410 sq.ft. of very comfortable living spaceat the end of a quiet street in Mission Viejo. Thelarge fenced backyard overlooks the adjacentcanyon and the hilltop views seem to go on forever.

The front yard patio is also enclosed, creating a safe and secure area for pets and small children to play, or for just relaxing and entertaining in privacy and comfort.

The large dining area can accommodate familygatherings andentertaining relatives and friends with awet bar, brick accent wall, and additional peninsula bar seating at the kitchen counter.

Ceiling fans in every room and a solar powered attic fan help keep this home affordably comfortable and cool year 'round.

The master suite has a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. This home is cozy, comfortable, and definitely a must see for the family that likes to enjoy being outdoors, or just getting together to hang out, relax, and entertain their friends.

Off Avery Parkway, behind Saddleback College and close to the 5 freeway for easy commuting.

$42 Application fee online at www.LRSRM.com
LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE 01820556

Fair Housing

(RLNE2192714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have any available units?
26811 Las Tunas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have?
Some of 26811 Las Tunas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26811 Las Tunas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26811 Las Tunas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26811 Las Tunas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26811 Las Tunas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive offer parking?
No, 26811 Las Tunas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26811 Las Tunas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have a pool?
No, 26811 Las Tunas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have accessible units?
No, 26811 Las Tunas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26811 Las Tunas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26811 Las Tunas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26811 Las Tunas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside