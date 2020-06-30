26772 Via Alcala

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated clubhouse bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Located on a quiet cul de sac street overlooking Christopher Park this home is a move in ready dream come true. Enjoy this beautifully remodeled single level Madrid home located in the heart on Mission Viejo. This home has been extensively designed throughout from the LVP flooring to the brand new hardscaping both front and backyard. The backyard has been built for entertaining all your guests with a built in BBQ/Bar with an outdoor refrigerator, and two lounge areas with a custom built patio cover. The light and bright upgraded kitchen opens to the family room. The family room features a large double slider which opens to the spacious yard. Grey, white and neutral tones used throughout the home makes this look like it came straight out of a magazine!