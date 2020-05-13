All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

26726 Saddleback Drive

Location

26726 Saddleback Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice upgrades and ready for an immediate move in. This single level property is situated in an ideal location right in the heart of Mission Viejo with easy access to the freeways. Enjoy the open views from all rooms out to the outdoors that has lots of trees. Brand new freshy landscaped in the front yard with DG rock, succulents, and a grassy area bushes and trees. The kitchen features ample counter space, with access to the backyard and a separate eating area. There is a skylight, with vaulted ceilings in the living room with a fireplace and new laminate floors and brand new paint. The master bedroom has new carpet, paint and drapes and looks out to the backyard with access through newer slider doors. The master bathroom has been undated with dual sinks and walk in shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share a full hall bath. Updates have included new wood laminate floors, carpet, new interior and exterior paint, scraped ceilings, new blinds and drapes throughout, new ceiling fans, dishwasher refrigerator, washer and dryer, recessed lighting, front yard landscaping. HOA membership to the Dean Swim and Racquet Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26726 Saddleback Drive have any available units?
26726 Saddleback Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26726 Saddleback Drive have?
Some of 26726 Saddleback Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26726 Saddleback Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26726 Saddleback Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26726 Saddleback Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26726 Saddleback Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26726 Saddleback Drive offer parking?
No, 26726 Saddleback Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26726 Saddleback Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26726 Saddleback Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26726 Saddleback Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26726 Saddleback Drive has a pool.
Does 26726 Saddleback Drive have accessible units?
No, 26726 Saddleback Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26726 Saddleback Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26726 Saddleback Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26726 Saddleback Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26726 Saddleback Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
