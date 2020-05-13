26726 Saddleback Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Very nice upgrades and ready for an immediate move in. This single level property is situated in an ideal location right in the heart of Mission Viejo with easy access to the freeways. Enjoy the open views from all rooms out to the outdoors that has lots of trees. Brand new freshy landscaped in the front yard with DG rock, succulents, and a grassy area bushes and trees. The kitchen features ample counter space, with access to the backyard and a separate eating area. There is a skylight, with vaulted ceilings in the living room with a fireplace and new laminate floors and brand new paint. The master bedroom has new carpet, paint and drapes and looks out to the backyard with access through newer slider doors. The master bathroom has been undated with dual sinks and walk in shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms are a generous size and share a full hall bath. Updates have included new wood laminate floors, carpet, new interior and exterior paint, scraped ceilings, new blinds and drapes throughout, new ceiling fans, dishwasher refrigerator, washer and dryer, recessed lighting, front yard landscaping. HOA membership to the Dean Swim and Racquet Club.