Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

26661 Dorothea

26661 Dorothea · (949) 748-5458 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26661 Dorothea, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 26661 Dorothea · Avail. Jul 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI

Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks. 2,230 sf of living space offers downstairs space... could be 4th Bedroom or Bonus Room.. perfect for Mother-in-Law or Guest Quarters! Features include a extended Balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Patio and 2 fireplaces. Kitchen offers Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Floor Plan!! Gorgeous Serene surroundings located on a Cuddle-sac. HOA Amenities include 2 Pools and walking trails. Close to schools, shopping, parks and restaurants. NOTE: Rental comes with membership to LAKE MISSION VIEJO which offers 2 BEACHES, BOATING, FISHING, concerts and events and more!

(RLNE3946671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26661 Dorothea have any available units?
26661 Dorothea has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26661 Dorothea have?
Some of 26661 Dorothea's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26661 Dorothea currently offering any rent specials?
26661 Dorothea isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26661 Dorothea pet-friendly?
Yes, 26661 Dorothea is pet friendly.
Does 26661 Dorothea offer parking?
Yes, 26661 Dorothea does offer parking.
Does 26661 Dorothea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26661 Dorothea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26661 Dorothea have a pool?
Yes, 26661 Dorothea has a pool.
Does 26661 Dorothea have accessible units?
No, 26661 Dorothea does not have accessible units.
Does 26661 Dorothea have units with dishwashers?
No, 26661 Dorothea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26661 Dorothea have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26661 Dorothea has units with air conditioning.
