Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

26661 Dorothea Available 07/01/20 Spacious End Unit Condo on the Golf Course - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/lN8kaTn1bWI



Beautiful Spacious End Unit Condo In La Mancha Community. Incredible Golf Course and Saddle Back Mountain views! Perfect for watching July 4th Fireworks. 2,230 sf of living space offers downstairs space... could be 4th Bedroom or Bonus Room.. perfect for Mother-in-Law or Guest Quarters! Features include a extended Balcony, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Patio and 2 fireplaces. Kitchen offers Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Floor Plan!! Gorgeous Serene surroundings located on a Cuddle-sac. HOA Amenities include 2 Pools and walking trails. Close to schools, shopping, parks and restaurants. NOTE: Rental comes with membership to LAKE MISSION VIEJO which offers 2 BEACHES, BOATING, FISHING, concerts and events and more!



(RLNE3946671)