Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single story 4 BR (3 plus 1 den), 2 bath home with spacious open floor plan. The living room with fireplace & large family kitchen with dinning area have ceramic floor. All bedrooms have laminate floor which make it easy to maintain the entire house. French door from kitchen lead to covered patio with quiet back yard where you can have mountain view & fruit trees. Mission Viejo Lake privilege for boating, swimming & fishing..etc. Walking distance to elementary school.