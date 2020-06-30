All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

26622 Verbena

26622 Verbena · No Longer Available
Location

26622 Verbena, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Two Bedroom Townhouse with Huge Loft and Two Car Garage - Wow. Wow. Wow. This newly remodeled multi-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath town-home with huge bonus loft is nearly 1800 square feet of living space! Upon entering, you will notice the beautiful new luxury plank flooring and sky high ceilings. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with new shaker cabinetry including slow close doors and drawers, shiny white quartz counters, and stunning back-splash accented by custom wood shelf. Brand new stainless steel appliances. All rooms have new tall baseboard, and both bedrooms plus loft have brand new upgraded carpet. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new plank flooring, quartz counters, and modern black fixtures. Master bedroom offers huge walk in closet plus secondary closet and en suite bathroom with dual sink vanity. Access to rear patio area is from master. Top level is an over-sized loft with big windows, lots of light, and wet bar. This is a great space for a play room, office, game room, or guest area. Separate laundry room and two car garage with new door. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must. No pets or smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5611921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26622 Verbena have any available units?
26622 Verbena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26622 Verbena have?
Some of 26622 Verbena's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26622 Verbena currently offering any rent specials?
26622 Verbena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26622 Verbena pet-friendly?
No, 26622 Verbena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26622 Verbena offer parking?
Yes, 26622 Verbena offers parking.
Does 26622 Verbena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26622 Verbena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26622 Verbena have a pool?
No, 26622 Verbena does not have a pool.
Does 26622 Verbena have accessible units?
No, 26622 Verbena does not have accessible units.
Does 26622 Verbena have units with dishwashers?
No, 26622 Verbena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26622 Verbena have units with air conditioning?
No, 26622 Verbena does not have units with air conditioning.

