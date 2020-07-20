26605 El Toboso

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has 4 bedrooms plus a bonus/living/exercise/office/ or play room for an additional space. Please contact list agent Elizabeth Willahan for a private showing. The downstairs suite(bonus room & bedroom) may be perfect for a home office or a family with a teen or an in-law who likes independence, or roommates that prefer some space.

Living room, dinning room and kitchen on main level as you walk in, upstairs 3 beds (incl. Master) and two baths, downstairs another large

family/living room and bedroom. Cathedral ceilings, 2 Fireplaces- one in each living room and family room, granite kitchen

countertops, large master suite with walk in closet, Newer toilets, windows/sliders, and appliances, home has been re-piped as well.

Private balcony, patio facing the secluded green belt, plus an enclosed secure private patio your pet can go in and out from. There is a private 2 car attached garage with storage. Award winning schools, and close to I-5 freeway and shopping. Large, spacious home with beautiful views of the park and greenbelt.