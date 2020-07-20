All apartments in Mission Viejo
26605 El Toboso

Location

26605 El Toboso, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has 4 bedrooms plus a bonus/living/exercise/office/ or play room for an additional space. Please contact list agent Elizabeth Willahan for a private showing. The downstairs suite(bonus room & bedroom) may be perfect for a home office or a family with a teen or an in-law who likes independence, or roommates that prefer some space.
Living room, dinning room and kitchen on main level as you walk in, upstairs 3 beds (incl. Master) and two baths, downstairs another large
family/living room and bedroom. Cathedral ceilings, 2 Fireplaces- one in each living room and family room, granite kitchen
countertops, large master suite with walk in closet, Newer toilets, windows/sliders, and appliances, home has been re-piped as well.
Private balcony, patio facing the secluded green belt, plus an enclosed secure private patio your pet can go in and out from. There is a private 2 car attached garage with storage. Award winning schools, and close to I-5 freeway and shopping. Large, spacious home with beautiful views of the park and greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26605 El Toboso have any available units?
26605 El Toboso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26605 El Toboso have?
Some of 26605 El Toboso's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26605 El Toboso currently offering any rent specials?
26605 El Toboso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26605 El Toboso pet-friendly?
Yes, 26605 El Toboso is pet friendly.
Does 26605 El Toboso offer parking?
Yes, 26605 El Toboso offers parking.
Does 26605 El Toboso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26605 El Toboso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26605 El Toboso have a pool?
No, 26605 El Toboso does not have a pool.
Does 26605 El Toboso have accessible units?
No, 26605 El Toboso does not have accessible units.
Does 26605 El Toboso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26605 El Toboso has units with dishwashers.
Does 26605 El Toboso have units with air conditioning?
No, 26605 El Toboso does not have units with air conditioning.
