Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic tri level townhouse in fabulous location. Terrific location in quiet street. 2 car direct garage access, living room with fireplace, balcony of the living room, open and remodeled kitchen with granite counters and ss appliances, inside laundry room with washer and dryer, and a large master suite. Community pool is a short walk to the unit. Close proximity and easy access to major freeways, shopping and entertainment centers. Quiet and serene corner location.