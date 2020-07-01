26546 Mikanos Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

SPECTACULAR VIEW HOME!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!! This beautiful home features panoramic views of canyons, hills and city lights!! Located in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, it can't be beat!!! Spacious flowing floor plan offering four bedrooms and two and a half baths and has soaring cathedral ceiling making it light, bright and beautiful!!!!!! Elegant formal living room where you can sit and enjoy the sparkling city lights view with your guests!! The formal dining room has French doors leading out to a private backyard!!!! Relaxing master suite features a large retreat, dual walk-in closets, double sinks, large inviting tub and a tons of natural light!!! Retreat can be easily be used as an office!!! All of this and this home has a three car garage with plenty of storage!!! Close to award winning schools, shopping, freeways and parks!!! Along with this amazing property comes a membership to the fabulous Lake Mission Viejo!!! Amenities at this spectacular facility include: Beautiful white sandy beach, volleyball courts, playground, picnic areas AND rental availability of Pontoon party boats, sailboats, row boats, water bikes, kayaks, and pedal boats!! You can go fish, swim , jog or just hang out!!! *Painting crew currently on-site painting*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2514469)