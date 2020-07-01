All apartments in Mission Viejo
26546 Mikanos Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

26546 Mikanos Drive

26546 Mikanos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26546 Mikanos Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
volleyball court
SPECTACULAR VIEW HOME!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!! This beautiful home features panoramic views of canyons, hills and city lights!! Located in the prestigious Bel-Air neighborhood at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, it can't be beat!!! Spacious flowing floor plan offering four bedrooms and two and a half baths and has soaring cathedral ceiling making it light, bright and beautiful!!!!!! Elegant formal living room where you can sit and enjoy the sparkling city lights view with your guests!! The formal dining room has French doors leading out to a private backyard!!!! Relaxing master suite features a large retreat, dual walk-in closets, double sinks, large inviting tub and a tons of natural light!!! Retreat can be easily be used as an office!!! All of this and this home has a three car garage with plenty of storage!!! Close to award winning schools, shopping, freeways and parks!!! Along with this amazing property comes a membership to the fabulous Lake Mission Viejo!!! Amenities at this spectacular facility include: Beautiful white sandy beach, volleyball courts, playground, picnic areas AND rental availability of Pontoon party boats, sailboats, row boats, water bikes, kayaks, and pedal boats!! You can go fish, swim , jog or just hang out!!! *Painting crew currently on-site painting*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2514469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26546 Mikanos Drive have any available units?
26546 Mikanos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26546 Mikanos Drive have?
Some of 26546 Mikanos Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26546 Mikanos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26546 Mikanos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26546 Mikanos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26546 Mikanos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26546 Mikanos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26546 Mikanos Drive offers parking.
Does 26546 Mikanos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26546 Mikanos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26546 Mikanos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26546 Mikanos Drive has a pool.
Does 26546 Mikanos Drive have accessible units?
No, 26546 Mikanos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26546 Mikanos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26546 Mikanos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26546 Mikanos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26546 Mikanos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

