26504 TREVISO

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled End unit townhome! As you enter the home, you're greeted by Gorgeous Washed Wood-look laminate floors throughout Entry, Living & Dining rooms, and Kitchen which is updated w/dark cabinets & stainless steel appliances, gigantic pantry and second eating area too. Corner fireplace is remodeled with glass tile. There's also a powder room on this level with dark stained cabinets, tile floors & quartz counters, and inside laundry too. Upstairs there's new carpeting, 2 Master Bedrooms - each with their own full bath. Other attractive features include attached garage, skylight, Private rear patio, community pool & spa. Walk to elementary school, parks & walking trails. Great neighborhood surrounded by all single family homes.