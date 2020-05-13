All apartments in Mission Viejo
26504 TREVISO

26504 Treviso · No Longer Available
Location

26504 Treviso, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Ashton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled End unit townhome! As you enter the home, you're greeted by Gorgeous Washed Wood-look laminate floors throughout Entry, Living & Dining rooms, and Kitchen which is updated w/dark cabinets & stainless steel appliances, gigantic pantry and second eating area too. Corner fireplace is remodeled with glass tile. There's also a powder room on this level with dark stained cabinets, tile floors & quartz counters, and inside laundry too. Upstairs there's new carpeting, 2 Master Bedrooms - each with their own full bath. Other attractive features include attached garage, skylight, Private rear patio, community pool & spa. Walk to elementary school, parks & walking trails. Great neighborhood surrounded by all single family homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26504 TREVISO have any available units?
26504 TREVISO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26504 TREVISO have?
Some of 26504 TREVISO's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26504 TREVISO currently offering any rent specials?
26504 TREVISO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26504 TREVISO pet-friendly?
No, 26504 TREVISO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26504 TREVISO offer parking?
Yes, 26504 TREVISO offers parking.
Does 26504 TREVISO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26504 TREVISO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26504 TREVISO have a pool?
Yes, 26504 TREVISO has a pool.
Does 26504 TREVISO have accessible units?
No, 26504 TREVISO does not have accessible units.
Does 26504 TREVISO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26504 TREVISO has units with dishwashers.
Does 26504 TREVISO have units with air conditioning?
No, 26504 TREVISO does not have units with air conditioning.

