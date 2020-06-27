26486 Zoraida

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home in Mission Viejo! - This is a wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home in Mission Viejo that is over 1860 sqft. Desirable end unit location. Nice tile and pergo wood flooring and will have new paint! Large master bedroom, large kitchen & formal dining room. . Very quite neighborhood. The 2 car garage has direct access to the interior with plenty of room for storage and the laundry room is very convenient. Central air conditioning. Assoc. pool & Spa.



