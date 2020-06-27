26466 Zoraida

Amenities

LOCATION MATTERS MOST! This large LIGHT and BRIGHT home is an END UNIT right next to the green belt, just a few steps from a walking trail, and a few more steps from Mission Viejo Country Club golf course. Lots of privacy - even the entryway is private. Enjoy your own Mediterranean tiered garden just walking up to the front door. Once inside, the cathedral ceilings and many windows reflect natural light around the spacious living areas. The entire main floor is hardwood laminate and the upstairs is carpeted. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, (w/Bosch dishwasher - 3rd rack for knives), and an eating nook. Separate dining room for the formal meals. The 3 bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters, water conserving toilets, and tile flooring. The master bath has a large roomy shower. Large width of the home balcony with a view of the golf course and just off the dining room is a large mostly covered patio. Additional features: Inside laundry room, newer A/C and Furnace w/WiFi thermostat, dual pane windows & sliding doors (all with green belt or golf course views), 3 parking spaces (2-car garage and 1 reserved spot in the parking lot), fireplace in the living room, and just outside the front door are mature fruit trees. The HOA has 2 pools. Comes with a membership to the Lake Mission Viejo HOA (boating, fishing, beach, concerts, etc.). Walking distance to the elementary school. Just minutes to the freeway. www.26366Zoraida.com