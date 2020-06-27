All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated September 12 2019

26466 Zoraida

26466 Zoraida · No Longer Available
Location

26466 Zoraida, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
LOCATION MATTERS MOST! This large LIGHT and BRIGHT home is an END UNIT right next to the green belt, just a few steps from a walking trail, and a few more steps from Mission Viejo Country Club golf course. Lots of privacy - even the entryway is private. Enjoy your own Mediterranean tiered garden just walking up to the front door. Once inside, the cathedral ceilings and many windows reflect natural light around the spacious living areas. The entire main floor is hardwood laminate and the upstairs is carpeted. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, (w/Bosch dishwasher - 3rd rack for knives), and an eating nook. Separate dining room for the formal meals. The 3 bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters, water conserving toilets, and tile flooring. The master bath has a large roomy shower. Large width of the home balcony with a view of the golf course and just off the dining room is a large mostly covered patio. Additional features: Inside laundry room, newer A/C and Furnace w/WiFi thermostat, dual pane windows & sliding doors (all with green belt or golf course views), 3 parking spaces (2-car garage and 1 reserved spot in the parking lot), fireplace in the living room, and just outside the front door are mature fruit trees. The HOA has 2 pools. Comes with a membership to the Lake Mission Viejo HOA (boating, fishing, beach, concerts, etc.). Walking distance to the elementary school. Just minutes to the freeway. www.26366Zoraida.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26466 Zoraida have any available units?
26466 Zoraida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26466 Zoraida have?
Some of 26466 Zoraida's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26466 Zoraida currently offering any rent specials?
26466 Zoraida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26466 Zoraida pet-friendly?
No, 26466 Zoraida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26466 Zoraida offer parking?
Yes, 26466 Zoraida offers parking.
Does 26466 Zoraida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26466 Zoraida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26466 Zoraida have a pool?
Yes, 26466 Zoraida has a pool.
Does 26466 Zoraida have accessible units?
No, 26466 Zoraida does not have accessible units.
Does 26466 Zoraida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26466 Zoraida has units with dishwashers.
Does 26466 Zoraida have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26466 Zoraida has units with air conditioning.
