26432 Via Damasco

3 bedroom / 2 baths / single level ranch / one car garage / assigned parking / full size inside laundry / icy cold A/C / large private master with private bath / private end unit / new faux wood (vinyl) flooring / near new carpet / newly painted / scraped ceilings / gas range /newly remodeled kitchen / attached private patio perfect for small dog or BBQ / patio dining set / close to freeways, toll roads, shopping, entertainment. Excellent schools. this home is located in the lower density area of Aliso Villas, small section of homes located next to the wilderness area, biking and hiking paths run through the community and the Lake Forest Golf Club is a short walk from the unit! Featuring a very large great room with dining area. Tons of closet storage. Situated on a beautiful and generous green belt to use as your own front yard! Extremely private location!