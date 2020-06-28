All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

26432 Via Damasco

26432 Via Damasco · No Longer Available
Location

26432 Via Damasco, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom / 2 baths / single level ranch / one car garage / assigned parking / full size inside laundry / icy cold A/C / large private master with private bath / private end unit / new faux wood (vinyl) flooring / near new carpet / newly painted / scraped ceilings / gas range /newly remodeled kitchen / attached private patio perfect for small dog or BBQ / patio dining set / close to freeways, toll roads, shopping, entertainment. Excellent schools. this home is located in the lower density area of Aliso Villas, small section of homes located next to the wilderness area, biking and hiking paths run through the community and the Lake Forest Golf Club is a short walk from the unit! Featuring a very large great room with dining area. Tons of closet storage. Situated on a beautiful and generous green belt to use as your own front yard! Extremely private location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26432 Via Damasco have any available units?
26432 Via Damasco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26432 Via Damasco have?
Some of 26432 Via Damasco's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26432 Via Damasco currently offering any rent specials?
26432 Via Damasco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26432 Via Damasco pet-friendly?
Yes, 26432 Via Damasco is pet friendly.
Does 26432 Via Damasco offer parking?
Yes, 26432 Via Damasco offers parking.
Does 26432 Via Damasco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26432 Via Damasco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26432 Via Damasco have a pool?
No, 26432 Via Damasco does not have a pool.
Does 26432 Via Damasco have accessible units?
No, 26432 Via Damasco does not have accessible units.
Does 26432 Via Damasco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26432 Via Damasco has units with dishwashers.
Does 26432 Via Damasco have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26432 Via Damasco has units with air conditioning.
