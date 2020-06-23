Amenities

26381 Via Damasco Available 02/02/19 Remodeled, Single-Level 3 Bd Condo for Lease in Mission Viejo - This adorable 3 bed, 2 bath condo offers fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, a private indoor laundry room, garage, and outdoor patio. Beautiful quartz and granite counters grace the kitchen and bathrooms. The communal living areas are entirely hard surfaced with stone tiles. Large windows in every room provide plenty of natural light. Not to mention it is entirely single-level. A concrete patio with astro-turf is the perfect outdoor space for relaxing and BBQ-ing in the summer. Save your money on appliances - all appliances are included (even fridge and washer/dryer (without warranty)! Situated a short distance from the 5 FWY and El Toro High School and walking distance from Glen Yermo Elementary and several parks, you won't want to miss this one!

*Pets will be considered.



(RLNE4606958)