All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 26381 Via Damasco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26381 Via Damasco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26381 Via Damasco

26381 via Damasco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26381 via Damasco, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
26381 Via Damasco Available 02/02/19 Remodeled, Single-Level 3 Bd Condo for Lease in Mission Viejo - This adorable 3 bed, 2 bath condo offers fully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, a private indoor laundry room, garage, and outdoor patio. Beautiful quartz and granite counters grace the kitchen and bathrooms. The communal living areas are entirely hard surfaced with stone tiles. Large windows in every room provide plenty of natural light. Not to mention it is entirely single-level. A concrete patio with astro-turf is the perfect outdoor space for relaxing and BBQ-ing in the summer. Save your money on appliances - all appliances are included (even fridge and washer/dryer (without warranty)! Situated a short distance from the 5 FWY and El Toro High School and walking distance from Glen Yermo Elementary and several parks, you won't want to miss this one!
*Pets will be considered.

(RLNE4606958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26381 Via Damasco have any available units?
26381 Via Damasco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26381 Via Damasco have?
Some of 26381 Via Damasco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26381 Via Damasco currently offering any rent specials?
26381 Via Damasco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26381 Via Damasco pet-friendly?
Yes, 26381 Via Damasco is pet friendly.
Does 26381 Via Damasco offer parking?
Yes, 26381 Via Damasco does offer parking.
Does 26381 Via Damasco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26381 Via Damasco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26381 Via Damasco have a pool?
No, 26381 Via Damasco does not have a pool.
Does 26381 Via Damasco have accessible units?
No, 26381 Via Damasco does not have accessible units.
Does 26381 Via Damasco have units with dishwashers?
No, 26381 Via Damasco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26381 Via Damasco have units with air conditioning?
No, 26381 Via Damasco does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside