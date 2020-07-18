26244 Devonshire

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a Driveway? THIS IS IT!!! The feeling of resort living right here at home. Enter to the "great room" brightened by cathedral high windows to enjoy natural light. The feeling is Garden Room . This town home features an Open floor plan. Over-sized breakfast bar kitchen counters, cozy fireplace.

2 master suites separated with a large loft (used for an office, play room or family-room). 2 car direct access garage with a 2 car driveway.

Bathgate School walking distance. You will never want to leave. MISSION VIEJO LAKE PRIVILEGES ARE NOT INCLUDED. Showings by appointment starting Friday Noon, 7/3-call or text Peggy 949-436-1298