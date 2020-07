Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

CALL CHRIS MOORE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949-463-8996. Upon entering this updated and remodeled upper end unit you will find an abundance of light, vaulted ceilings and beautiful newer flooring thru-out. This property also has upgraded granite kitchen counters and granite counters in the bathroom. The master bedroom also has a nice walk in closet. The property has been refitted with PEX plumbing. The Las Palmas Community also features 2 pools and spa. As an owner, you obtain membership to the coveted Lake Mission Viejo and all that the lake membership offers. Property is also located within close proximity to shops, restaurants and hiking. This is a great opportunity and a property that you must see. Neighborhood is FHA approved! Don't miss this opportunity!