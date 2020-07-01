26051 Blascos

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

PANORAMIC VIEW OF MISSION VIEJO GOLF COURSE AND SURROUNDING HILLS. END UNIT MEANS MORE PRIVACY AND LESS NOISE--ADDITIONAL SIDE WINDOW ACCENTUATES LIGHT AND BRIGHT INTERIOR! BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT PLUS NEWLY PAINTED. UPGRADED BATHROOMS WITH NEW VANITIES PLUS MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO BASINS VERSE STANDARD ONE BASIN. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS.