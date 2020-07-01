26051 Blascos

PANORAMIC VIEW OF MISSION VIEJO GOLF COURSE AND SURROUNDING HILLS. END UNIT MEANS MORE PRIVACY AND LESS NOISE--ADDITIONAL SIDE WINDOW ACCENTUATES LIGHT AND BRIGHT INTERIOR! BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT PLUS NEWLY PAINTED. UPGRADED BATHROOMS WITH NEW VANITIES PLUS MASTER BEDROOM HAS TWO BASINS VERSE STANDARD ONE BASIN. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
