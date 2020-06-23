26031 Blascos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

On the tee box of Mission Viejo Country Club, this gorgeous home has been completely upgraded with no expense spared. The chef's kitchen features granite counters, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting & custom cabinets. The breakfast nook includes a decorative barn door sliding to the interior laundry. Custom paint, baseboards, wood laminate flooring & decorative lighting throughout add the perfect touch of style. Wide hallways lead you to panoramic golf course views you will enjoy from your formal dining room, step-down living room & Master Bedroom suite. The spacious living room also features a fire & ice, granite faced fireplace & a French door leading to your private patio to watch the golfers play, barbecue your favorite meal, or just sit back and relax as the sun sets over the neighborhood. The Master bedroom suite has been remodeled to include a huge travertine shower with stone accents, frameless glass shower door, rain showerhead, dual sinks w/ designer faucets, custom cabinets, artistic mirrors, and decorative lighting. Spacious second bedroom features crown molding, chair railing & designer paint. Just across the hall from this bedroom you will find an absolutely elegant 2nd full bathroom featuring wainscot, decorative lighting and a picture perfect custom vanity & mirror. Private front flagstone patio. All of this & membership to Lake Mission Viejo! Includes trash & water. Truly spectacular home is move in ready in this gated community.