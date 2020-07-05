25881 Via Faro

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Madrid Four largest and most desirable model. Not often you find a brand new renovated property for lease. This home has new hard flooring throughout the downstairs and neutral low pile carpet upstairs, updated kitchen, custom painted inside with a light warm grey tone and custom paint outside. Downstairs bedroom with full bathroom, large living room, dining room which hold an extra large table for family gatherings. Large eat-in kitchen opens up to family room and wet bar. Second floor, has 4 bedrooms, master is large with sitting area and balcony, master bath has separate jet tub, spacious shower, two sink vanity, sitting area for getting ready and radiant heated floors. 8x13 Master walk in closet, with custom built-ins. All 3 additional rooms are nice size and guest bath has a two sink vanity, tub/shower and custom cabinetry. Backyard, has a large pool and spa, with plenty of room to bbq and entertain. Front yard has a private gated courtyard, nice space to sit and relax. Deep 3 car garage, and nice driveway. located on a cul-de-sac and walking distance to Mission High School.