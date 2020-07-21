25867 Via Pera

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

WELCOME HOME to this charming and well-designed 2 bedroom end-unit condo. Spacious floor plan has been modified resulting in the kitchen being open to the living room with custom finishing and a bar. Enjoy the upmost cleanliness with tile flooring throughout the great room and bathrooms along with laminate in the bedrooms. Serene and spacious master suite offers a large walk-in closet, direct access to the bathroom and vibrant natural lighting. Interior laundry room with full-sized washer, dryer and ample storage. Large upper deck patio is great for barbeques, reading or simply enjoying a glass of wine. Few of the home’s upgrades include dual pane windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and oversized crown molding and baseboards. Equipped with recently new air conditioning and furnace along with a lovely fireplace in the living room for those cozy nights at home. One car-garage is right below the unit with a new roll-up garage door and a separate assigned parking spot as well. Included with the lease are the refrigerator, washer and dryer. The wonderful community of Aliso Villas proudly offers a large pool and spa with a wonderful tot lot perfect for kids. This unit is one of the few that is grandfathered into access to the Lake Mission Viejo amenities with boat rentals. The HOA has recently redone the roof, painted the deck and repaved the driveway. This home is in the heart of Mission Viejo; close to 24-hour fitness, grocery stores, parks, schools and the MV Lake.