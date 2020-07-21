All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
25867 Via Pera
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

25867 Via Pera

25867 Via Pera · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedroom Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

25867 Via Pera, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WELCOME HOME to this charming and well-designed 2 bedroom end-unit condo. Spacious floor plan has been modified resulting in the kitchen being open to the living room with custom finishing and a bar. Enjoy the upmost cleanliness with tile flooring throughout the great room and bathrooms along with laminate in the bedrooms. Serene and spacious master suite offers a large walk-in closet, direct access to the bathroom and vibrant natural lighting. Interior laundry room with full-sized washer, dryer and ample storage. Large upper deck patio is great for barbeques, reading or simply enjoying a glass of wine. Few of the home’s upgrades include dual pane windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and oversized crown molding and baseboards. Equipped with recently new air conditioning and furnace along with a lovely fireplace in the living room for those cozy nights at home. One car-garage is right below the unit with a new roll-up garage door and a separate assigned parking spot as well. Included with the lease are the refrigerator, washer and dryer. The wonderful community of Aliso Villas proudly offers a large pool and spa with a wonderful tot lot perfect for kids. This unit is one of the few that is grandfathered into access to the Lake Mission Viejo amenities with boat rentals. The HOA has recently redone the roof, painted the deck and repaved the driveway. This home is in the heart of Mission Viejo; close to 24-hour fitness, grocery stores, parks, schools and the MV Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25867 Via Pera have any available units?
25867 Via Pera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25867 Via Pera have?
Some of 25867 Via Pera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25867 Via Pera currently offering any rent specials?
25867 Via Pera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25867 Via Pera pet-friendly?
No, 25867 Via Pera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25867 Via Pera offer parking?
Yes, 25867 Via Pera offers parking.
Does 25867 Via Pera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25867 Via Pera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25867 Via Pera have a pool?
Yes, 25867 Via Pera has a pool.
Does 25867 Via Pera have accessible units?
No, 25867 Via Pera does not have accessible units.
Does 25867 Via Pera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25867 Via Pera has units with dishwashers.
Does 25867 Via Pera have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25867 Via Pera has units with air conditioning.
