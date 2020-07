Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Two story end unit condo. Kitchen has been updated with new stainless appliances, countertops and tile back splash. New carpet and baseboards on the second level. Newer windows and slider were installed a few years ago. Enclosed patio for outdoor barbecuing and enjoying the fresh air. Attached 1 car garage and one assigned parking space. Plenty of guest parking in the area. Community pool & spa. Come take a look!