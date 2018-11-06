25612 Pacific Crest Drive

Amenities

Spectacular Pacific Hills Canyon Estate! This remarkable property is ideally located on one of the huge, private, coveted canyon lots, near the top of the hill. Luxurious amenities & custom appointments abound! Your California dream includes spectacular views of canyon, coastal hills, city lights and beautiful nightly sunsets! Vacation at home and entertain in style in your resort paradise, featuring a sparkling pool and spa, BBQ center, fire pit with built in stone seating and a trickling fountain; all enhanced by gorgeous stone-hardscape and tropical foliage. Overflowing with luxury, the floor plan makes great use of space with square footage in the right places, and includes a downstairs bedroom/office, and an adjacent bath. The elegant, remodeled island kitchen opens to the family room-and a wall of windows looks out to the fabulous yard! This chef’s delight offers stainless steel appliances, high quality wood cabinetry, and rich granite countertops. Upstairs, the master suite boasts forever views, a step down retreat, huge view balcony, fireplace, and a sublime, newly remodeled master bath, featuring sleek modern surfaces. Additional features include: stone flooring, custom wrought iron and wood staircase, built in entertainment center, remodeled secondary bathrooms, huge master walk in closet, epoxy garage floor, and much more. Lake Mission Viejo membership includes, beaches, boat rentals, paddle boarding, classes, summer concerts!! Come live the dream!