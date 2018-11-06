All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 25612 Pacific Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
25612 Pacific Crest Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

25612 Pacific Crest Drive

25612 Pacific Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

25612 Pacific Crest Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Pacific Hills Canyon Estate! This remarkable property is ideally located on one of the huge, private, coveted canyon lots, near the top of the hill. Luxurious amenities & custom appointments abound! Your California dream includes spectacular views of canyon, coastal hills, city lights and beautiful nightly sunsets! Vacation at home and entertain in style in your resort paradise, featuring a sparkling pool and spa, BBQ center, fire pit with built in stone seating and a trickling fountain; all enhanced by gorgeous stone-hardscape and tropical foliage. Overflowing with luxury, the floor plan makes great use of space with square footage in the right places, and includes a downstairs bedroom/office, and an adjacent bath. The elegant, remodeled island kitchen opens to the family room-and a wall of windows looks out to the fabulous yard! This chef’s delight offers stainless steel appliances, high quality wood cabinetry, and rich granite countertops. Upstairs, the master suite boasts forever views, a step down retreat, huge view balcony, fireplace, and a sublime, newly remodeled master bath, featuring sleek modern surfaces. Additional features include: stone flooring, custom wrought iron and wood staircase, built in entertainment center, remodeled secondary bathrooms, huge master walk in closet, epoxy garage floor, and much more. Lake Mission Viejo membership includes, beaches, boat rentals, paddle boarding, classes, summer concerts!! Come live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have any available units?
25612 Pacific Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have?
Some of 25612 Pacific Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25612 Pacific Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25612 Pacific Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25612 Pacific Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25612 Pacific Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25612 Pacific Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside