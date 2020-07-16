25281 Parthenon Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, remodeled 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and an oversized lushly landscaped yard. As you enter through the double doors, you are greeted by gorgeous travertine flooring and a formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room allows for those special occasion meals. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful rich-toned cabinetry. Spacious family room offers a great entertaining space, complete with a cozy fireplace, media area, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and direct access to the expansive, picturesque yard. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Three upper bedrooms + two bathrooms. You will love the huge balcony off the master bedroom! Dual master closets, tastefully upgraded master bath with oversized shower. Perfect central location. Close access to I-5 Freeway and shopping. Come see it today! For a private tour of this home, please call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.