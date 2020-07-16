All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 25281 Parthenon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
25281 Parthenon Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

25281 Parthenon Avenue

25281 Parthenon Avenue · (949) 370-0819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

25281 Parthenon Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, remodeled 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths and an oversized lushly landscaped yard. As you enter through the double doors, you are greeted by gorgeous travertine flooring and a formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room allows for those special occasion meals. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful rich-toned cabinetry. Spacious family room offers a great entertaining space, complete with a cozy fireplace, media area, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and direct access to the expansive, picturesque yard. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Three upper bedrooms + two bathrooms. You will love the huge balcony off the master bedroom! Dual master closets, tastefully upgraded master bath with oversized shower. Perfect central location. Close access to I-5 Freeway and shopping. Come see it today! For a private tour of this home, please call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have any available units?
25281 Parthenon Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have?
Some of 25281 Parthenon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25281 Parthenon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25281 Parthenon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25281 Parthenon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25281 Parthenon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25281 Parthenon Avenue offers parking.
Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25281 Parthenon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have a pool?
No, 25281 Parthenon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25281 Parthenon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25281 Parthenon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25281 Parthenon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25281 Parthenon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25281 Parthenon Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity