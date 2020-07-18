All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

25051 Amberwood

25051 Amberwood
Location

25051 Amberwood, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Mission Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Amazing Sunrise Ridge Two Story Home with Western Sunset Views located on Single-Loaded Cul-de-sac Street! Charming Gated Front Courtyard w/ Fountain enters to Inviting Living Room complimented by Wood Floors, Shutters and Vaulted Ceilings! Shows Light & Bright with Open Flowing Floor Plan! Updated Kitchen with Gorgeous Granite Countertops, Large Breakfast Bar! Custom Built-in Media/Computer Cabinets plus Travertine Faced Fireplace. Upstairs has Carpet and Four Bedrooms. Spacious Master Suite features View Balcony with Staircase to Backyard, Double Sinks, Large Luxury Tub plus Shower and Walk-in Closet! One Secondary Bedroom is large and there are two Linen Storage Closets too! Lovely Rear Yard with Covered Patio, Fountain & New Vinyl Rear Fence! Oversize Two Car Garage has Ample Storage Shelves plus an Extra Alcove Area that's perfect for Hobbyists & Workshop Fans! Convenient Inside Laundry including Full-size Washer & Dryer! Walk to Nearby Ball Fields, Hiking Trails & Playground. Member, Lake Mission Viejo with Swimming Beaches, Boating, Fishing, Summer Concerts and Year-Round Fun!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25051 Amberwood have any available units?
25051 Amberwood has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25051 Amberwood have?
Some of 25051 Amberwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25051 Amberwood currently offering any rent specials?
25051 Amberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25051 Amberwood pet-friendly?
No, 25051 Amberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25051 Amberwood offer parking?
Yes, 25051 Amberwood offers parking.
Does 25051 Amberwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25051 Amberwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25051 Amberwood have a pool?
No, 25051 Amberwood does not have a pool.
Does 25051 Amberwood have accessible units?
No, 25051 Amberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 25051 Amberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 25051 Amberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25051 Amberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 25051 Amberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
