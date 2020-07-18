25051 Amberwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

Amazing Sunrise Ridge Two Story Home with Western Sunset Views located on Single-Loaded Cul-de-sac Street! Charming Gated Front Courtyard w/ Fountain enters to Inviting Living Room complimented by Wood Floors, Shutters and Vaulted Ceilings! Shows Light & Bright with Open Flowing Floor Plan! Updated Kitchen with Gorgeous Granite Countertops, Large Breakfast Bar! Custom Built-in Media/Computer Cabinets plus Travertine Faced Fireplace. Upstairs has Carpet and Four Bedrooms. Spacious Master Suite features View Balcony with Staircase to Backyard, Double Sinks, Large Luxury Tub plus Shower and Walk-in Closet! One Secondary Bedroom is large and there are two Linen Storage Closets too! Lovely Rear Yard with Covered Patio, Fountain & New Vinyl Rear Fence! Oversize Two Car Garage has Ample Storage Shelves plus an Extra Alcove Area that's perfect for Hobbyists & Workshop Fans! Convenient Inside Laundry including Full-size Washer & Dryer! Walk to Nearby Ball Fields, Hiking Trails & Playground. Member, Lake Mission Viejo with Swimming Beaches, Boating, Fishing, Summer Concerts and Year-Round Fun!!!