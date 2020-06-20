All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 24822 Leto Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
24822 Leto Circle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:26 AM

24822 Leto Circle

24822 Leto Circle · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

24822 Leto Circle, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine and all newer. Large two-story townhome in Aegean Heights community of Mission Viejo, 2,170 square feet, 3bedroom, 3 baths, has been completely renovated and available on June 20. Main floor bedroom and 3/4 baths The home has new windows, new kitchen with granite counter tops and new richly dark stained wood cabinets, new appliances, new kitchen recessed lights. All bathrooms have new cabinets and granite counter-tops, tubs, shower, new tile floors, and new paint. The home have new baseboards, new interior doors and jambs, new window coverings, new added recessed lights in living areas. New astro turf yard. 4th bedroom (approx. 400 sf est.) is like a separate studio with bay windows and vaulted ceiling. This room could be used as an office, man-cave, teenage room or whatever your heart desires as it has a door that can be locked. There is a nice view from the large enclosed patio. The townhome has separate living and dining rooms. Central A/C and heater and 2 car attached garage. Short walk to fabulous association facilities. Mission Viejo HS and La Paz Middle, Del Cerro Elem. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24822 Leto Circle have any available units?
24822 Leto Circle has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24822 Leto Circle have?
Some of 24822 Leto Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24822 Leto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24822 Leto Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24822 Leto Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24822 Leto Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24822 Leto Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24822 Leto Circle does offer parking.
Does 24822 Leto Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24822 Leto Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24822 Leto Circle have a pool?
No, 24822 Leto Circle does not have a pool.
Does 24822 Leto Circle have accessible units?
No, 24822 Leto Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24822 Leto Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 24822 Leto Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24822 Leto Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24822 Leto Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24822 Leto Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity