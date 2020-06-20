24822 Leto Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine and all newer. Large two-story townhome in Aegean Heights community of Mission Viejo, 2,170 square feet, 3bedroom, 3 baths, has been completely renovated and available on June 20. Main floor bedroom and 3/4 baths The home has new windows, new kitchen with granite counter tops and new richly dark stained wood cabinets, new appliances, new kitchen recessed lights. All bathrooms have new cabinets and granite counter-tops, tubs, shower, new tile floors, and new paint. The home have new baseboards, new interior doors and jambs, new window coverings, new added recessed lights in living areas. New astro turf yard. 4th bedroom (approx. 400 sf est.) is like a separate studio with bay windows and vaulted ceiling. This room could be used as an office, man-cave, teenage room or whatever your heart desires as it has a door that can be locked. There is a nice view from the large enclosed patio. The townhome has separate living and dining rooms. Central A/C and heater and 2 car attached garage. Short walk to fabulous association facilities. Mission Viejo HS and La Paz Middle, Del Cerro Elem. A must see.