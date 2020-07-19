24781 Leto Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This single-level, attached end-unit charmer with vaulted ceilings throughout features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fronts an expansive greenbelt and is close to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. The light and bright entry opens to a beautifully landscaped atrium. The open and airy floor plan flows from the spacious living room to the dining area and kitchen. The living room features a fireplace and access to the lushly landscaped patio. The master bedroom with en suite bath and huge walk-in closet also opens to the patio. The generously sized secondary bedrooms feature mirrored wardrobes and look to the greenbelt or atrium. Newer shutters on windows and sliders in the living, dining and master bedroom add a touch of class to the home. A large 2 car attached garage and convenient indoor laundry plus included refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer make this a special next home for you. The home is conveniently located near freeway, shopping and schools. Please note, owner will only consider small pet.