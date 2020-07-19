All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24781 Leto Circle

24781 Leto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

24781 Leto Circle, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This single-level, attached end-unit charmer with vaulted ceilings throughout features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fronts an expansive greenbelt and is close to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. The light and bright entry opens to a beautifully landscaped atrium. The open and airy floor plan flows from the spacious living room to the dining area and kitchen. The living room features a fireplace and access to the lushly landscaped patio. The master bedroom with en suite bath and huge walk-in closet also opens to the patio. The generously sized secondary bedrooms feature mirrored wardrobes and look to the greenbelt or atrium. Newer shutters on windows and sliders in the living, dining and master bedroom add a touch of class to the home. A large 2 car attached garage and convenient indoor laundry plus included refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer make this a special next home for you. The home is conveniently located near freeway, shopping and schools. Please note, owner will only consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24781 Leto Circle have any available units?
24781 Leto Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24781 Leto Circle have?
Some of 24781 Leto Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24781 Leto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24781 Leto Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24781 Leto Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 24781 Leto Circle is pet friendly.
Does 24781 Leto Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24781 Leto Circle offers parking.
Does 24781 Leto Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24781 Leto Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24781 Leto Circle have a pool?
Yes, 24781 Leto Circle has a pool.
Does 24781 Leto Circle have accessible units?
No, 24781 Leto Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24781 Leto Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 24781 Leto Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24781 Leto Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 24781 Leto Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
