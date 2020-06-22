All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24561 Sadaba

24561 Sadaba · No Longer Available
Location

24561 Sadaba, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Oso Valley Greenbelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 Bedrooms plus a retreat off the master! ALL BRAND NEW KITCHEN with Quartz counter tops, ALL NEW stainless appliances, ALL NEW White Shaker style cabinets, new sink, NEW EVERYTHING! Gorgeous NEW wood style flooring throughout the whole house! New shower installed and new tub installed ALL NEW remodeled bathrooms! This home is perfect and ready to move in TODAY! You will be amazed by the way the new paint, raised baseboards and decor has brought this home to light! No expense was spared and the impeccable attention to detail shines in every corner! Not only the design and remodeled but the bones of the home are solid with new systems, and a complete re-pipe done as well. This home is perfect inside and out! Location just tops it off - located in the heart of Mission Viejo close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants and the freeway access! Lake membership is included in the rent. Move right in and enjoy the sunsets and FOREVER VIEW !! Move in and call this house your HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24561 Sadaba have any available units?
24561 Sadaba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 24561 Sadaba have?
Some of 24561 Sadaba's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24561 Sadaba currently offering any rent specials?
24561 Sadaba isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24561 Sadaba pet-friendly?
No, 24561 Sadaba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24561 Sadaba offer parking?
Yes, 24561 Sadaba does offer parking.
Does 24561 Sadaba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24561 Sadaba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24561 Sadaba have a pool?
No, 24561 Sadaba does not have a pool.
Does 24561 Sadaba have accessible units?
No, 24561 Sadaba does not have accessible units.
Does 24561 Sadaba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24561 Sadaba has units with dishwashers.
Does 24561 Sadaba have units with air conditioning?
No, 24561 Sadaba does not have units with air conditioning.
