24561 Sadaba

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 Bedrooms plus a retreat off the master! ALL BRAND NEW KITCHEN with Quartz counter tops, ALL NEW stainless appliances, ALL NEW White Shaker style cabinets, new sink, NEW EVERYTHING! Gorgeous NEW wood style flooring throughout the whole house! New shower installed and new tub installed ALL NEW remodeled bathrooms! This home is perfect and ready to move in TODAY! You will be amazed by the way the new paint, raised baseboards and decor has brought this home to light! No expense was spared and the impeccable attention to detail shines in every corner! Not only the design and remodeled but the bones of the home are solid with new systems, and a complete re-pipe done as well. This home is perfect inside and out! Location just tops it off - located in the heart of Mission Viejo close to shops, schools, parks, restaurants and the freeway access! Lake membership is included in the rent. Move right in and enjoy the sunsets and FOREVER VIEW !! Move in and call this house your HOME!!